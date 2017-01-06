Booker compiled 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

The second-year guard had the hot hand from the field for a second straight game, as he's now shot 50 percent (18-for-36) overall in the last two contests, which includes a 66.6 percent tally (6-for-9) from three-point range. Booker struggled with consistency earlier in the season but may be hitting his stride, posting 20 or more points in five of his last nine games.

