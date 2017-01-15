Booker erupted for 39 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), two rebounds, and two assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Booker apparently hasn't cooled down yet from Thursday's 39-point performance. This time around however, he did it hitting six less threes and knocking down seven more free throws, showing off his offensive versatility. Booker was slumping from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, averaging 14.6 points per game and hitting only 31.3 percent of his shots over that five game stretch. But, since then, he averaged 22.5 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting coming into Saturday's game. He'll look to find a more consistent stoke moving forward, but his recent string of performances is demonstrating how special of a scorer Booker is at 20 years old. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains a serious DFS option every time the Suns play.