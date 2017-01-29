Booker tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Booker ripped off his 12th straight double-digit scoring effort, shooting at least 50 percent for the second straight game. He did see a four-game streak of draining at least one three-pointer come to an end, but continues to offer outstanding returns on the offensive end during January overall. He's shot 47.7 percent from the field and a stellar 46.4 percent from three-point range in 13 January games, averaging 25.6 points during that stretch.

