Booker posted 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Booker once again could not be stopped as he extended his streak of 20-point games to 16 while he also tallied his second 30-point game in a row. In his past two 30-point outings, he has gotten hot from three-point land, going 9-of-16 from deep in that stretch, after making just two three-pointers combined in his previous four games.