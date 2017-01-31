Bender (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bender has missed the last three outings with an ankle injury, but coach Earl Watson indicated during Monday's pregame warmups that he was hoping to get Bender some playing time. It sounds as if Bender may be limited to just a few spot minutes if he does indeed see the court, so despite being cleared, he can continue to be avoided in fantasy leagues for the time being. Bender is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 12.6 minutes per game this season.