Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
Bender (ankle) is available to play in Tuesday's tilt versus the Timberwolves, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bender was forced otu of Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness, and was ultimately ruled questionable for Tuesday's contest. However, he is available to play, and figures to be in line for his usual workload.
