Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Wednesday
Bender (ankle) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Bender was trending towards playing in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but was ultimately ruled out, marking a fourth consecutive contest on the sidelines. However, he finally appears to be back to full strength, although he's plays just a minor bench role for the Suns and will struggle to see significant minutes on most nights, thus making him a player to avoid in the majority of fantasy leagues for the time being.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Ruled out Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Out Saturday vs. Nuggets•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Out Thursday vs. Nuggets•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available to play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Exits Sunday's game vs. Raptors with ankle injury•