Bender (ankle) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Bender was trending towards playing in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but was ultimately ruled out, marking a fourth consecutive contest on the sidelines. However, he finally appears to be back to full strength, although he's plays just a minor bench role for the Suns and will struggle to see significant minutes on most nights, thus making him a player to avoid in the majority of fantasy leagues for the time being.