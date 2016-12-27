Bender posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during a 131-115 loss to the Rockets on Monday.

Bender shined in an otherwise dismal game from the Suns, who were down by 27 after three quarters. The rookie had not scored in Phoenix's four previous games but went off for his first double-double. It was by far the best game of Bender's young career, as he had not grabbed more than four rebounds in a game before this one. The three steals were also a season high. His first opportunity to build off this performance comes Wednesday against San Antonio.