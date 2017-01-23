Bender left Sunday's matchup against the Raptors with right ankle soreness and will not return.

The 19-year-old big man has seen spotty minutes with the Suns, but is averaging 16.5 minutes per game over the past 13 outings. It's unclear at this time how serious this injury is, and if it will put his status for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves in jeopardy.