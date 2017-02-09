Bender (ankle) has been ruled out for four-to-six weeks following arthroscopic surgery Wednesday, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

This ends up being pretty good news for the rookie forward, as earlier reports feared that Bender missing the remainder of the season was a real possibility. The timetable given would mean that Bender would have a chance to return in early-to-mid March, but given the Suns' playoff hopes are a long shot, they likely won't be in any rush to bring their rookie back. Fellow rookie Marquese Chriss could potentially be pushed into even more minutes at the power forward position in Bender's absence, but the big the big man being out shouldn't have too drastic of an impact on the team's rotation.