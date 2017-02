Bender will miss Friday's game against the Kings with a sore right ankle, Doug Haller of AZCentral Sports reports.

Bender has been plagued by a sore right ankle as of late, which caused him to miss four games prior to playing in Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers. P.J. Tucker, T.J. Warren, and Alex Len could all be in line for a handful of extra minutes in Bender's absence. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks.