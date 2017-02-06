Bender (ankle) is out for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Doug Haller of AZCentral.com reports.

Coach Earl Watson considers Bender game-to-game, but he won't suit up for Monday's game. Bender has missed six of the past seven games for the Suns, allowing guys like Marquese Chriss and Alex Len to see bumps in minutes, though coach Watson hasn't stuck to a consistent bench rotation this season, making either player a risky DFS play.