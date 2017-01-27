Suns' Dragan Bender: Out Thursday vs. Nuggets
Bender has an ankle injury and is out for Thursday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Bender was available to play in Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves but did not take the court. Apparently the ankle is still bothering him, and will keep him out of Thursday's game. P.J. Tucker and T.J. Warren figure to see an increased workload as a result.
