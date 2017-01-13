Bender was limited to five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across eight minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

For the third straight game, Bender saw his playing time take a hit. Though the non-contending Suns are in evaluation mode of their young assets at this stage in the season, Bender hasn't yet shown enough consistency to warrant sizable minutes on a regular basis. Since notching his first career double-double Dec. 26 against the Rockets, Bender is averaging 4.0 points (on 42.3% shooting) and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game over his eight appearances.

