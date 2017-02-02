Bender (ankle) compiled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes in a 124-114 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Bender was back from a four-game absence due to a sore right ankle, slotting right into his usual role as the primary backup to starting power forward Marquese Chriss. While Chriss shot just 3-of-15 from the field Wednesday and hasn't found much success in the starting lineup, Bender hasn't done enough off the bench to make a legitimate push for the top unit. The 7-foot-1 big man is shooting an ugly 37.1 percent from the floor and is averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game on the season.

