Suns' Dragan Bender: Ruled out Monday vs. Grizzlies
Updating a previous report, Bender (ankle) will be held out for Monday's tilt with the Suns, Craig Grialou of The Arizona Republic reports.
Coach Earl Watson indicated earlier Monday that he was hoping to get Bender some minutes, although it appears he's still dealing with enough discomfort to keep him sidelined a fourth straight contest. Bender plays a limited role for the Suns, averaging just 12.6 minutes per game, so his absence shouldn't force any big changes to the team's regular rotation.
