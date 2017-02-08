Bender underwent surgery on his sore ankle Wednesday and could miss the rest of the season, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns won't have a concrete timetable for Bender until after the procedure is completed, but given that the playoffs are still a pipe dream for Phoenix along with the fact that there's a little over two months remaining on the schedule, it would be surprising if the organization rushed the prized lottery pick back into action. Bender had missed four games to close out January due to the sore ankle and aggravated the injury in his return to action Feb. 1, missing the Suns' subsequent three contests. With Bender likely starting at a multi-week absence at the very least, Marquese Chriss could be pressed into even more minutes as the starting power forward, while P.J. Tucker and T.J. Warren could also see more run at the position.