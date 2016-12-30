Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Claims third double-double of 2016-17

Bledsoe registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Bledsoe has collected three double-doubles on the season, with two of them coming in his last four games. While Thursday's performance comes with the caveat that Bledsoe turned the ball over a season-high eight times, he's still been a premium asset in nine-category leagues this season, and sensational in eight-category formats. Bledsoe is averaging 19.8 points (on 52.9% shooting), 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola