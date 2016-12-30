Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Claims third double-double of 2016-17

Bledsoe registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Bledsoe has collected three double-doubles on the season, with two of them coming in his last four games. While Thursday's performance comes with the caveat that Bledsoe turned the ball over a season-high eight times, he's still been a premium asset in nine-category leagues this season, and sensational in eight-category formats. Bledsoe is averaging 19.8 points (on 52.9% shooting), 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block in 32.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.