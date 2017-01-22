Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Cuts through Knicks with 23 points

Bledsoe put up 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block in 38 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.

Bledsoe did a ton of damage early. In the first half alone, he sliced his way into the Knicks interior defense, and scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in just 15 minutes of play. While he struggled to make shots in the second half, shooting just 2-for-8, he focused his efforts on distributing and picked up four assists. Bledsoe is on bit of a roll now to start the new year, averaging 22.2 points and 7.9 assists in 36.1 minutes through nine games in January.