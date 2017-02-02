Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 41 on Clippers in Wednesday's loss

Bledsoe finished with 41 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT) with eight assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.

Bledsoe averaged 24.4 points per game in the month of January, ranking 18th in the NBA, and he is off to a great start in February. He has posted 40 or more points in three of his past six outings, and Bledsoe is working on a streak of 10 straight games with at least one 3-pointer. Bledsoe has emerged as a top fantasy option for his scoring, assists, rebounds and 3-pointers. He is also an asset in the steals category.