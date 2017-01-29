Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Erupts for career-high 41 points Saturday

Bledsoe tallied a career-high 41 points (12-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT) to go with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 45 minutes in a 123-112 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

Bledsoe's previous career-best scoring total was 40 points, which he achieved just six days earlier in a win over the Raptors. The point guard's talent as a scorer and playmaker have never been in question, but his poor health for most of his career and made him a risky selections in the early rounds of drafts heading into the season. However, he's rewarded those who selected him by appearing in every game this season while raising his production to greater heights in January. Over 13 outings this month, Bledsoe is averaging 25.2 points (on 43.7% shooting), 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes per game.