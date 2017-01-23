Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Explodes for career-high 40 in Sunday's win

Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT) while adding 13 assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Raptors.

He took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his points as the Suns pulled away. The double-double was Bledsoe's sixth of the season, and in addition to the career-high scoring performance, his 14 made free throws were also a new career best.