Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Bledsoe finished with 31 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 106-101 loss against the Jazz.
Bledsoe has averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds over his past three outings., with the latter two categories well in excess of his season averages. He has followed up his breakout campaign with similar stats across the board. The only thing fantasy owners can quibble about might be his slight drop in 3-pointer percentage, down from .372 to .309 since last season.
