Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Fourth double-digit assist game of the year Saturday vs. Spurs

Bledsoe accumulated 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Bledsoe, not known for dropping dimes, handed out 10 assists on Saturday, nearly doubling his season average of 5.8 per game. He had a poor night from the field, but conceded the bulk of the team's scoring load to Devin Booker, who dropped 39 points for the second straight game. His assist numbers had been on an upswing coming into Saturday's matchup, averaging 7.7 per game since Dec. 29 against the Raptors, and he continued that trend against the Spurs. Bledsoe also remains one of the best rebounding and defensive point guards in the NBA, averaging 4.9 boards on the season to go along with 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.