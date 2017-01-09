Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Leads all scorers in loss to Cavaliers

Bledsoe scored 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bledsoe led all scorers in this fast-paced affair and drained four three-point attempts for the first time since the beginning of December. He has been on a tear of late and is averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 assists, two three-pointers and 1.8 steals over his last six games after this dynamic performance.

