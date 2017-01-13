Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Modest outing in Thursday loss

Bledsoe supplied 11 points (2-4 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran point guard took a clear back seat to backcourt mate Devin Booker, who caught fire in the fourth quarter and put up a total of 20 shot attempts. The four shots that Bledsoe put up equaled the season low he'd posted against the Nuggets back on Nov. 16 and unexpectedly came after a stretch where the seventh-year pro had put up at least 10 shots in all but one of the subsequent 26 games. Bledsoe did salvage his fantasy night with seven trips to the foul line and solid rebounding and assist numbers, and he's now scored in double digits in 26 consecutive contests.