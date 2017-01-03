Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Nearly records triple-double in loss

Bledsoe put up 22 points (8-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals Monday night over 40 minutes of action during a 98-109 loss to the Clippers.

Although Bledsoe shot just 29.6 percent, he brought a manic intensity to the Suns. He ran 2.94 miles, second only to TJ Warren, and threw himself into the mix for every available rebound. Without Bledsoe's energy and facilitating, the Suns wouldn't have had a chance, but it's unwise to ignore Bledsoe's broken outside shot. He's now shooting just 29.6 percent on 4.5 three-point attempts per game.