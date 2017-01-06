Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 26 points in Thursday win
Bledsoe went for 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists and a steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.
Although he failed to check off the rebound box on the stat sheet altogether, Bledsoe otherwise was superb, teaming with backcourt mate Devin Booker to produce the only two double-digit efforts among the starting five. The veteran point guard's 56.3-percent shooting effort was a welcome departure from the struggles he'd endured from the field over the prior three games, during which he drained his 61 shot attempts at only a 31.1 percent clip. Irrespective of any troubles finding the net, Bledsoe has been an effective ball distributor lately, as he's averaged 8.2 assists over the last five contests.
