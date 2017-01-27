Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 28 points Thursday

Bledsoe provided 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran point guard came alive in the fourth quarter, when he managed half his scoring total. It was a strong bounce-back effort for Bledsoe, who'd shot just 5-of-18 in his last game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Bledsoe now has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of 12 January games, including five of his last six.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola