Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 28 points Thursday

Bledsoe provided 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran point guard came alive in the fourth quarter, when he managed half his scoring total. It was a strong bounce-back effort for Bledsoe, who'd shot just 5-of-18 in his last game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Bledsoe now has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of 12 January games, including five of his last six.