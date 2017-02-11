Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Sitting out to rest Saturday
Bledsoe will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Neither Bledsoe nor Tyson Chandler made the trip to Houston for Saturday's game, but the expectation is that the pair will return to action Monday against the Pelicans. In Bledsoe's absence, expect to see more of Brandon Knight, as well as rookie Tyler Ulis. Knight, who has struggled this season and fallen into a reduced role, would appear to be the leading candidate to replace Bledsoe in the starting five.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 41 on Clippers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles with shot in home loss•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Erupts for career-high 41 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 28 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Explodes for career-high 40 in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Cuts through Knicks with 23 points•