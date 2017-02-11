Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Sitting out to rest Saturday

Bledsoe will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Neither Bledsoe nor Tyson Chandler made the trip to Houston for Saturday's game, but the expectation is that the pair will return to action Monday against the Pelicans. In Bledsoe's absence, expect to see more of Brandon Knight, as well as rookie Tyler Ulis. Knight, who has struggled this season and fallen into a reduced role, would appear to be the leading candidate to replace Bledsoe in the starting five.