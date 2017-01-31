Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles with shot in home loss

Bledsoe posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.

Bledsoe followed up his 41-point effort on Saturday with an absolute egg laying, but he still salvaged the line with a decent amount of assists, rebounds and a handful of blocked shots. Even when he has an off shooting night he remains a solid fantasy contributor.