Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles with shot in home loss
Bledsoe posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.
Bledsoe followed up his 41-point effort on Saturday with an absolute egg laying, but he still salvaged the line with a decent amount of assists, rebounds and a handful of blocked shots. Even when he has an off shooting night he remains a solid fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Erupts for career-high 41 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 28 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Explodes for career-high 40 in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Cuts through Knicks with 23 points•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Fourth double-digit assist game of the year Saturday vs. Spurs•