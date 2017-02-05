Dudley (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, C.F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dudley's availability likely won't impact the Suns too much, as he's mostly fallen out of the rotation. P.J. Tucker and T.J. Warren are cementing their roles as the Suns go-to guys at the forward slots.

