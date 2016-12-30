Dudley (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Dudley has been excluded from the Suns' rotation in three straight games, as coach Earl Watson has begun to turn playing time over to the team's younger forwards (Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and T.J. Warren) sooner than expected. Now that Warren is healthy following a lengthy absence due to a head injury and Bender is starting to come around after a poor start to his rookie season, there's little reason for the 10-23 Suns to hand regular minutes to Dudley, who isn't likely to be a member of the roster the next time Phoenix contends for a playoff spot.