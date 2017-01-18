Dudley (dizziness) is expected to take the court for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dudley was experiencing some dizziness prior to Monday's matchup with the Jazz and despite the cause remaining unclear, it's not expected to keep him sidelined moving forward. He's fully expected to play Thursday and should slot back in as a depth option on the wing. That said, Dudley recently dropped out of the rotation entirely and isn't guaranteed any minutes, so it's safe to avoid him for the time being.