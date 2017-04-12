Dudley (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

It appears that Dragan Bender's return from ankle surgery earlier in April resulted in Dudley falling back out of the rotation for the final two games, as he only received three minutes in the previous contest Sunday against the Mavericks. Dudley still has two years remaining on the three-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Suns last summer, but he could be trade bait at the deadline next season if the organization feels comfortable proceeding with Marquese Chriss and Bender as their primary power forwards.