Suns' Jared Dudley: Out 3-to-4 months after toe procedure

Dudley recently underwent a procedure on both his ligament and bone in his left toe and is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four months.

Dudley's timetable of three-to-four months puts his status in jeopardy for both training camp and the start of the regular season, but additional updates should be provided over the summer. In his first year of a three-year, $30 million contract, Dudley was largely used as a power forward, so with both Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender still in the fold, Dudley will likely find himself in a bench role yet again. This latest injury certainly doesn't help his quest for a bigger role either, which means Dudley could take another hit to his fantasy value.