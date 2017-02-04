Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday vs. Kings
Dudley (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Doug Haller of azcentral.com reports.
The absence will be Dudley's second straight, while he continues to deal with an illness. The veteran played just single digit minutes his previous two games, so the Suns' rotation figures to be unaffected. The veteran forward's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Bucks.
