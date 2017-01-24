Dudley will not play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to having flu-like symptoms, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Dudley has only seen the floor just once in his last 14 games, as he is no longer part of the team's regular rotation. P.J. Tucker has taken on all of the reserve minutes on the wing as of late and Dudley's absence won't have any impact on that.