Suns' Jared Dudley: Ruled out Monday vs. Jazz
Dudley has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Jazz due to dizziness, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Even if Dudley's symptoms last for multiple games, it likely won't affect the Suns much, as he has only played a total of five minutes over the past 10 games. It seems that coach Earl Watson is opting to play the Suns' younger forwards, like Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, and T.J. Warren, over Dudley.
More News
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Drops out of rotation•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Provides spark off Phoenix bench•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Shines with 16 points off bench Friday•