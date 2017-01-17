Dudley has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Jazz due to dizziness, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Even if Dudley's symptoms last for multiple games, it likely won't affect the Suns much, as he has only played a total of five minutes over the past 10 games. It seems that coach Earl Watson is opting to play the Suns' younger forwards, like Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, and T.J. Warren, over Dudley.