Dudley will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Clippers due to an Illness.

Dudley has played in three games since returning from an illness, but it appears he has not fully recovered. The veteran played 18 minutes in his first game back, but has been out of the rotation previous two games, playing single digit minutes..

