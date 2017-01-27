Dudley (illness) provided two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes in a 127-120 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Dudley missed the Suns' previous game Tuesday against the Timberwolves while battling flu-like symptoms, and though he was cleared to play in Thursday's contest, it wasn't expected that he'd take the floor, as he's been on the outside of coach Earl Watson's rotation since late December. However, with Dragan Bender (ankle) being ruled out shortly before the contest and starting power forward Marquese Chriss battling foul trouble throughout the evening, Dudley was called upon for his most minutes since Dec. 19. Dudley could stick in the rotation for as long as Bender remains out, but expect his minutes to dry up again once the Suns are back to full health.