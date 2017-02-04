Suns' Leandro Barbosa: Reenters rotation Friday
Barbosa played 14 minutes in Friday's 105-103 loss to the Kings, recording no points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one turnover.
Barbosa looked to be on the outs of the rotation near the end of January, but he's seen double-digit minutes in both of the Suns' contests to begin the new month. His increased run has come at the expense of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who hasn't seen the floor in four of the team's last five contests. With the Suns playing better in recent weeks and suddenly entering the conversation for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it seems as though Barbosa could have a decent shot at sticking in the rotation, as Ulis doesn't quite look ready to contribute for a competitive team.
