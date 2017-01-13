Barbosa provided four points (2-5 FG), two assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The rebuilding Suns may opt to lessen their reliance on some of their elder options as the season progresses, but Barbosa hasn't been phased out yet. He's taken the floor for all but the second game of the season, though his minutes have often been all over the map. Still, with Barbosa shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from three-point range, it's been difficult for coach Earl Watson to justify pulling the 34-year-old out of the rotation in favor of rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, who has yet to emerge as a reliable producer over an extended period of games.