Suns' Marquese Chriss: Contributes 13 points in Thursday loss
Chriss totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 23 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.
The rookie's scoring remains somewhat uneven, but he's now posted double digits in the scoring column in three of his last four games. He's shot over 60 percent in two of the last four contests as well, and his trio of made three-pointers Thursday represented a career high, as did his 75 percent success rate from long range. Chriss has gotten the calendar year off to a solid start, averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals across 23.4 minutes in five January games.
