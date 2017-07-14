Suns' Marquese Chriss: Exits Thursday's game with left ankle sprain
Chriss will not return to Thursday's summer league game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Even if Chriss' injury isn't severe, teams generally play it safe with their young players in summer league, so there's a fair chance he'll be sidelined for the remainder of summer league. In the four games he's participated in, Chriss has averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 30.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores 22 points in season finale•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in Saturday loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Contributes 20 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Posts career night with 23 points and 11 rebounds•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores game-high 24 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Chriss posts 16 in start•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...