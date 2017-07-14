Suns' Marquese Chriss: Exits Thursday's game with left ankle sprain

Chriss will not return to Thursday's summer league game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Even if Chriss' injury isn't severe, teams generally play it safe with their young players in summer league, so there's a fair chance he'll be sidelined for the remainder of summer league. In the four games he's participated in, Chriss has averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 30.3 minutes per game.