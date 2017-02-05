Suns' Marquese Chriss: Goes for season-high 27 points
Chriss contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during a 137-112 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.
Chriss impressively exploded for his season high in points in just 24 minutes of action. This marks two 20-point outings for the rookie in the last four games. But those games were sandwiched in between two games in which he went a combined 4-of-21 from the field, showing that consistency isn't quite there yet. Still, Chriss is trending upward and should continue to get better as the season goes along.
