Chriss posted just two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with just two rebounds and a blocked shot in Friday's 105-103 win against the Kings.

Chriss picked up four fouls in his first 10 minutes attempting to guard DeMarcus Cousins in his first NBA game in his hometown. It wasn't exactly the homecoming Chriss had hoped for. He has struggled with his shot in two February games, hitting just four of his 21 shots (.190). Despite his starting status, Chriss is only worth using in the deepest of fantasy leagues.