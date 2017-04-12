Chriss submitted 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in a 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

After four consecutive games of single-digit scoring, the volatile Chriss was able to finish his rookie season on a high note with his sixth 20-point game of the campaign. Though Chriss' penchant for getting in foul trouble and turning the ball often made his production highly unreliable from game to game, he remained ahead of fellow lottery pick Dragan Bender in the pecking order at power forward for much of the season, and the 19-year-old should open 2017-18 as the team's starter. Chriss closed out the second half of his first NBA season with averages of 12.7 points (on 49.8% shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 26.8 minutes per game, which is probably a fair baseline for what to expect from him throughout next season.