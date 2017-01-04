Chriss tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in a 99-90 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

After a pair of back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, Chriss had logged only 14 points combined over his subsequent three games before establishing a new career-high scoring total Tuesday. Though he finished the contest with four fouls, Chriss avoided the early foul trouble that has frequently limited his playing time in his starts this season, and if the raw rookie can continue to make strides in that area as the campaign progresses, it should continue to have a positive effect on his minutes. The fact that coach Earl Watson has already phased veteran Jared Dudley out of the rotation signals that the Suns are comfortable letting Chriss and fellow rookie Dragan Bender learn on the job throughout the second half of the team's rebuilding season.