Chriss received only eight minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets, providing five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals.

Chriss accrued four fouls rather quickly Thursday, limiting him to his lowest amount of playing time since Dec. 23 against the 76ers. With the talented backcourt duo of Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker gobbling up significant usage on the offensive end, the talented rookie continues to struggle with consistency as a scorer. He's put up a combined 14 points in the last three games and is averaging a meager 7.7 points in 12 January contest. The athletic rookie remains an intriguing long-term prospect, but he carries substantially more value in dynasty leagues rather than single-season ones.